Sports

Coach Hansi Flick to focus on recovery as Barcelona lead LaLiga race

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2025 10:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is focusing on his side’s recovery ahead of the season’s final stretch, in which they lead LaLiga and are still in contention for the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Barcelona extended their advantage in the Spanish top flight with a 1-0 win at Leganes on Saturday, completing a 12-match unbeaten run and moving seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

“We have to focus on recovery, recovery, recovery. That’s the way it is. We will arrive in Barcelona tonight, train tomorrow and fly to Dortmund on Monday,” Flick told reporters.

Injured Maignan to return to Milan after overnight hospital stay

“We have no excuses - we have to recover, but that’s our job,” he added. Defender Jorge Saenz’s own goal was enough to secure victory for the Catalans, and Flick added that a win, however it came, was a win, especially after their packed calendar.

“Three points are three points and every game we fight for 90 minutes, when you see the load the players have had in the last few weeks or days, it’s unbelievable.

“After the international break, you see what my players have done, my team’s performance has been unbelievable. I’m very proud of them.”

The coach was also quick to praise Inigo Martinez, who made a superb tackle in stoppage time to prevent Munir from scoring when he was already heading for Wojciech Szczesny’s net.

“That was also part of the game, to defend well, yes, I celebrated it. It was a perfect game,” Flick added.

Barca, who are unbeaten in 24 games across all competitions, visit Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, having won the first game 4-0. They will then host Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday.

Barcelona Champions League LaLiga Hansi Flick Copa del Rey

