Mayor Karachi briefs Governor Sindh about ongoing projects

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the Governor House. During the meeting, the Mayor briefed Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in detail about his ongoing projects / initiatives and performance.

The two dignitaries also discussed the letter addressed by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori to the Chief Justice of Pakistan regarding heavy vehicle accidents in Karachi, reaffirming their joint commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure and ensuring public safety.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stated that Karachi, being the economic hub of Pakistan, requires collective efforts for its development. “The progress of Karachi is directly linked to the progress of Pakistan,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025