PTI SG distances party from Swati’s remarks

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja distanced himself from the remarks made by senior PTI leader Azam Swati, who claimed to be in talks with the military establishment.

“Swati’s comments were made in his personal capacity and that, to his knowledge, such actions had not been authorized by the party leadership,” he said while speaking to reporters outside the anti-terrorism court on Saturday.

These remarks followed Swati’s recent statement expressing hope for potential dialogue with the establishment. He suggested that if the establishment was open to discussions, the PTI founding chairman would support the initiative. Swati also claimed that his communications with the establishment were made with the permission of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a point that raised concerns within the party.

Raja emphasised that the alleged deal between Swati and the establishment had no ties to PTI. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to constitutional principles, stating, “We stand for the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. That remains our objective.”

He declined to comment further until he could speak with Imran Khan. He noted, “Once I meet Khan, clarity will be provided on whether any negotiations have been initiated and whether the PTI founder has requested talks; right now, we are being denied the opportunity to meet him.”

When asked why senior leaders had not yet been allowed to meet with Khan, he suggested that the delay was intentional, indicating that there seemed to be efforts to create confusion.

He reiterated that PTI is focused on advocating for free and fair elections and the rule of law in the country. “We do not want people to be abducted. If any dialogue can ensure personal freedom and the fundamental rights of the people, we will welcome it,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025