‘Promoting sports for youth empowerment is top priority’

PESHAWAR: Mr Cod, a Zakori Group fast food chain, sponsored the winning prize worth Rs100,000 of a local football league to promote sports culture in the city.

A press release issued from Zakori Group head office states that sponsoring the winning prize aims at encouraging the young generation to take part in sports as it is highly crucial for building a healthy and prosperous society.

While addressing media at the closing ceremony of the league, CEO Zakori Group Ayub Khan Zakori said that youth empowerment through sports was his utmost priority and in this regard, he and his team always tried to promote sports culture and encourage the young generation to participate in such healthy activities. “Sports are highly important for a prosperous Pakistan that’s why Zakori Group has always been supporting this sector to play role in national development,” he further stated.

