Prospects of IT, minerals sectors

Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb has reportedly said that IT and mineral sectors are going to be “game changers” for the economy of the country. His optimism, in my view, stems from the success of recently concluded two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 programme. No doubt, our country is blessed with immense wealth of minerals that can really play a role in ushering a dawn of progress and prosperity in the country.

But the question is whether we have the ability, capacity and resolve to translate this ambition or goal into a reality. That is why his claim is unfortunately greeted with skepticism by people like me. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), for example, was also touted as a ‘game changer’ for the economy of the country. However, it has yet to revitalize our industry in particular in order to fuel economy and help generate new job opportunities on a significant scale. May be, mine is only an initial skepticism about the potential benefits of the country’s IT and mineral sectors; things may improve in due course, I hope.

Saleem Tirmazi,

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025