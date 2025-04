NEW YORK: US natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday on a small increase in daily output and worries US President Donald Trump’s trade war with China could reduce economic growth and demand for energy around the world.

That small price decline came despite near record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.0 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $3.527 per million British thermal units.