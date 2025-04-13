AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-13

India’s vegetable oil stocks drop

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

MUMBAI: Vegetable oil inventories in India fell to its lowest level in more than 3 years as palm oil imports in March stayed below average for the fourth straight month, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Depleted stocks could force the world’s biggest buyer of vegetable oils to increase imports of palm oil and soyoil in the coming months, supporting Malaysian palm oil prices and US soyoil futures. Vegetable oil stocks at the start of April 1 fell 11.3% from a month ago to 1.67 million metric tons, the lowest since December 2021, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement. Palm oil imports in March rose about 14% from the previous month to 424,599 metric tons, the SEA said.

India imported an average of more than 750,000 tons of palm oil each month during the marketing year that ended in October 2024. In the first five months of the 2024/25 marketing year ending in October, palm oil’s share of India’s total vegetable oil imports fell to 43% from 61%, while the combined share of soybean and sunflower oil rose to 57% from 39%.

Palm oil’s premium over soyoil led Indian buyers to reduce palm oil purchases and increase soyoil buying in the past few months, dealers said. Imports of soyoil rose 25% to 355,358 tons in March, while sunflower oil imports fell about 16% to 190,645 tons, the lowest in six months, it said.

Total vegetable oil imports rose 11% to 998,344 million tons, the statement added. The country’s imports in April is likely to rise marginally as purchase of palm oil and sunflower oil are expected to increase in the month, said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research, an edible oil trader.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

vegetable oil oil stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s vegetable oil stocks drop

New customs values on import of tape types issued

Eight Pakistanis brutally murdered in Iran

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

IT ministry set for overhaul for WB’s $77.73m ‘DEEP’

Economic boost: Aurangzeb inspired by Singapore’s nickel exports model

CM Maryam meets Turkish President Erdogan

CM Sindh launches development campaign, criticises canal project

Bilawal re-elected PPP chairman

Shujaat re-elected PML-Q president

Show-cause notice under Sec 114(1): SC dismisses petition against FBR

Read more stories