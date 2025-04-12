AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Over 100 feared dead in Sudan paramilitary attacks in Darfur: UN

AFP Published April 12, 2025

PORT SUDAN: More than 100 people, including 20 children, are feared dead in Sudan following paramilitary attacks on the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher and two nearby famine-hit camps, the United Nations said on Saturday.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the regular army since April 2023, launched “coordinated ground and aerial assaults” on Friday on El-Fasher and the Zamzam and Abou Shouk displacement camps, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

In recent weeks, the paramilitaries have stepped up their attacks on El-Fasher – the only state capital in Darfur still outside their control – following the army’s recapture of the national capital Khartoum last month.

Sudan army strike on Darfur market kills hundreds: monitor

Early reports from a volunteer aid group put Friday’s death toll at 57, with 32 civilians killed in El-Fasher and 25 in Zamzam.

The army said Saturday that 74 civilians were killed and 17 wounded in the El-Fasher attack.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The Sudanese Organisation for the Protection of Civilians said the dead included nine humanitarian workers operating a hospital in Zamzam, run by an international non-governmental organisation.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Clementine Nkweta-Salami condemned their deaths.

“The colleagues from an international non-governmental organisation were killed while operating one of the very few remaining health posts still operational in the camp,” she said in a statement.

“This represents yet another deadly and unacceptable escalation in a series of brutal attacks on displaced people and aid workers in Sudan since the onset of this conflict nearly two years ago.

“I strongly urge those committing such acts to immediately desist.”

The attack on Zamzam resumed on Saturday morning, with clashes and heavy gunfire heard for hours, the Darfur General Coordination of Camps for the Displaced and Refugees said.

The camp was the first part of Sudan where a UN-backed assessment declared famine last year.

By December, famine had also spread to two nearby camps – Abu Shouk and Al Salam – and is expected to hit El-Fasher itself by May.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted more than 12 million since it broke out in April 2023. Both sides in the conflict have been accused of war crimes and breaches of international humanitarian law.

UN Sudan

Comments

200 characters

Over 100 feared dead in Sudan paramilitary attacks in Darfur: UN

Budget FY26: Relief for salaried people, cut in power rates likely

Pakistan eyes to replicate Indonesia’s nickel success with copper, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola gains further Rs1,800 to continue record run in Pakistan

US exempts smartphones, computers from global Trump tariffs

Budget FY26: govt mulls reducing corporate tax rate

‘State guest’ honors await diaspora at first overseas Pakistanis convention

Pakistan, US vow to strengthen, diversify bilateral ties

Donkey meat exports to China from Gwadar will boost Pakistan’s trade: Rana Tanveer

First US-Iran nuclear talks in years start in Oman

Israel takes control of key Gaza corridor, to expand offensive

Read more stories