Hamas official says delegation to reach Cairo Saturday for Gaza truce talks

AFP Published 12 Apr, 2025 02:36pm
Armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade, near the border in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters
Armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade, near the border in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: A Hamas official told AFP that senior leaders from the group are heading to Cairo on Saturday for Gaza ceasefire talks with Egyptian mediators.

“We hope the meeting will achieve real progress towards reaching an agreement to end the war, halt the aggression and ensure the full withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza,” the official familiar with the ceasefire negotiations said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The delegation will be led by the group’s chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, he said.

Abbas urges Hamas to stop giving Israel ‘excuses’ in Gaza

According to the official, Hamas has not yet received any new ceasefire proposals, despite Israeli media reports suggesting that Israel and Egypt had exchanged draft documents outlining a potential ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

“However, contacts and discussions with mediators are ongoing,” he added, accusing Israel of “continuing its aggression” in Gaza.

