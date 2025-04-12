AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Business & Finance

Bank of England’s Greene says dollar drop adds to tariff inflation puzzle

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2025 02:17pm

Bank of England interest rate-setter Megan Greene said on Saturday it was unclear what U.S. President Donald Trump’s import tariffs would do to UK inflation with the unpredictable behaviour of the dollar adding to the puzzle.

Higher barriers to trade were likely to weigh on economic growth in countries in Europe, Greene said during a panel discussion at the Delphi Economic Forum conference in Greece.

“The implications for inflation, though, are somewhat ambiguous,” she said, noting the possibility of Chinese exports being diverted away from the U.S. and towards Europe which could push down on prices.

But the most important thing to watch is what happens to currencies, Greene said.

“The key channel, really is exchange rates, and that’s been really difficult because exchange rates haven’t operated in the past week as the models would suggest,” she said. “The dollar has fallen instead of appreciating as you would expect.”

BoE warns on UK financial stability amid tariffs

A stronger dollar would normally push up inflation in other countries, Greene said.

BoE deputy governors Clare Lombardelli and Sarah Breeden both said earlier this week that it was too early to say what the inflation implications from Trump’s tariffs will be.

Bank of England

Comments

200 characters

