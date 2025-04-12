AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mauritius economy seen growing 3% this year, IMF says

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2025 02:09pm

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius’ economy is expected to grow 3% this year, down from 4.7% last year, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Friday.

The slowdown in growth was attributed to “weakening external demand, easing tourism activity, and the severe drought,” according to the statement.

Tourism and financial services are among the major sectors in the Indian Ocean island nation’s economy, which markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia.

Last month, Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam asked the IMF to conduct a financial assessment of government institutions, including the finance ministry, after accusing the prior administration of falsifying data.

Members of the previous government have not responded to the allegations.

IMF Mauritius Mauritius economy

Comments

200 characters

Mauritius economy seen growing 3% this year, IMF says

Pakistan eyes to replicate Indonesia’s nickel success with copper, says Aurangzeb

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Pakistan plans to revist FTAs, mulls bankruptcy law

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Rawalpindi

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.83pc

Read more stories