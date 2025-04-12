Mauritius economy seen growing 3% this year, IMF says

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius’ economy is expected to grow 3% this year, down from 4.7% last year, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Friday.

The slowdown in growth was attributed to “weakening external demand, easing tourism activity, and the severe drought,” according to the statement.

Tourism and financial services are among the major sectors in the Indian Ocean island nation’s economy, which markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia.

Last month, Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam asked the IMF to conduct a financial assessment of government institutions, including the finance ministry, after accusing the prior administration of falsifying data.

Members of the previous government have not responded to the allegations.