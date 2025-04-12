Taiwan holds first tariff talks with United States

TAIPEI: Taiwan officials held their first tariff talks with U.S. officials on Friday, with both sides looking forward to further discussions soon, the island’s government said on Saturday.

While Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer facing tariffs of 32%, complained they were unfair, it moved quickly to lay out proposals with the United States, offering a zero-tariff regime and greater purchases and investments in the country.

In a statement, Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said its officials held a video conference with U.S. officials whom it did not identify.

The talks focused on reciprocal tariffs between Taiwan and the United States, non-tariff barriers to trade, and a number of other economic and trade issues, including export controls, it added.

“Both sides look forward to conducting follow-up consultations … in the near future and jointly building a strong and stable economic and trade relationship between Taiwan and the United States,” it said.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of Washington work hours.

On Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump said he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries, while further ramping up pressure on China.

Home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC , Taiwan has long sought a free trade deal with the United States, its most important international backer and arms supplier, even though the two have no formal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan faces increasing military and political pressure from its giant neighbour China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory.

Taiwan’s government rejects those claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.