US says we can stop Iran’s oil exports

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ABU DHABI: US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday that the United States could stop Iran’s oil exports as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme.

The January return to the White House of Trump, who in his first term withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran and clamped down on its oil exports, has again brought a tougher approach to the Middle Eastern power over its nuclear work.

Wright, speaking to Reuters on a visit to Abu Dhabi, said he thought the Gulf allies of the United States were extremely concerned about a nuclear-powered Iran and shared the US resolve that this is an outcome that is in no one’s best interest.

Iranian oil exports recovered under Joe Biden, who became president after Trump’s first term, and so far in 2025 have yet to show a decline, according to industry data.

China, which opposes unilateral sanctions, buys the bulk of Iran’s shipments. “That’s actually very doable. President Trump actually did it in the first term,” Wright said when asked how the United States can enforce its maximum pressure policy on Tehran.

“We can follow the ships leaving Iran. We know where they go. We can stop Iran’s export of oil.” Asked if the US would directly stop Iranian ships at sea, he said, “I’m not going to talk about the specific methodology of how that’s going to happen. But can we turn the screws on Iran? 100%.”

Iran said on Friday that it was giving high-level nuclear talks with the United States on Saturday “a genuine chance” after Trump threatened bombing if discussions failed.

Asked if military action against Iran would lead to regime change, he said he would not talk specifics but “everything is on the table.” “In the short run, because of the strength of American energy production and our relations with our allies, we’re going to tighten the sanctions and tighten the ability for Iran to export oil. You start economic, you start with negotiations, we hope that’s enough.

But the end of the day is, no nuclear armed Iran.“ OIL PRICES Wright also predicted that there would be a positive outlook for oil demand and supply in the next few years under Trump’s policies, and the concern of markets about economic growth will be proven wrong. Comfortable oil price levels are “not meaningfully different from where we are today,” he said.

Iran Nuclear Deal Oil US President Donald Trump Iranian oil Iran oil exports US energy secretary US Iran nuclear talks Chris Wright US and Iran

