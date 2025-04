Zardari discharged from hospital

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from hospital after showing signs of recovery, his physician Dr Asim Hussain confirmed on Friday.

President Zardari was admitted to a hospital in Karachi on April 1 after his health deteriorated. He remained under treatment for more than 10 days.

Zardari had been shifted from Nawabshah to Karachi on the night of Eid-ul-Fitr for medical care.

Earlier, Dr Asim told private news channel that President Zardari was showing signs of improvement in his treatment.

