AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-04-12

NY helicopter crash: Siemens executive, family among six killed

AFP Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Six people including a senior Siemens executive and his family were killed when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York.

The crash on Thursday killed all those onboard the aircraft: the pilot and the family of Agustin Escobar, the CEO of a unit under global tech firm Siemens.

Two of the victims were initially taken to a hospital but died later.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives,” Siemens told AFP on Friday.

US media reports, including from NBC News, identified one of the other victims as Escobar’s wife Merce Camprubi.

Siemens Energy, a former subsidiary of Siemens, confirmed to AFP that a “colleague” at the company was killed in the crash alongside Escobar and the pilot, without specifying that it was Escobar’s wife.

The bodies of all six victims — including three children — have been recovered from the water, Mayor Eric Adams told a briefing earlier after calling it a “heartbreaking and tragic crash.”

The helicopter’s landing skids were seen protruding from the river beside a tunnel vent as several boats clustered around the crash site.

Police from both New York and New Jersey, which is on the opposite side of the river from Manhattan, responded to the scene along with fire department vessels.

The NBC4 channel reported that its own helicopter was unable to take off because of weather conditions in New York on Thursday that were gusty with thick cloud cover.

A witness told AFP it appeared as if the helicopter’s rotor blade “shattered in the sky.” “And after it shattered, then we saw the helicopter just spiral… And then it just crashed into the water just like that,” said fashion designer Belle Angel.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement the aircraft was a Bell 206 helicopter.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” it said.

Eric Adams helicopter crashes Hudson River NY helicopter crash Siemens executive and family Agustin Escobar and family

Comments

200 characters

NY helicopter crash: Siemens executive, family among six killed

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Nuance, moral judgment and equity: AI must not replace critical human role: SC

10,000 Pakistani pilgrims: Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota

Honda Atlas to launch HEV models in Pakistan soon

Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Read more stories