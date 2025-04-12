AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Two terrorists including high value target killed in Lower Dir

NNI Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed two terrorists including a high value target during an intelligence based operation in general area Timergara, District Lower Dir.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night 10-11 April 2025 after receiving information about presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, troops surrounded and effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after intense fire exchange, two khwarij including a high-value target, kharji Hafeezullah alias Kochwan, were sent to hell, the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, Khwarji Hafeezullah alias Kochwan was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians. He was highly wanted by the law-enforcement agencies and the government had fixed a head money of Rs10 million on him.

“He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and Government had fixed Head money of PKR 10 Million on him,” the military’s media wing said.

Sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, said the ISPR statement.

Meanwhile, the police in Charsadda foiled a terrorist bid and arrested three militants along with heavy weapons on Friday.

The police also seized two rocket-launchers mortars and two cartridges from the arrested terrorists. They also recovered 18-foot prima card and 2kg ball bearings from their possession.

ISPR security forces terrorists killed Timergara Lower Dir

