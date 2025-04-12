Two terrorists including high value target killed in Lower Dir

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed two terrorists including a high value target during an intelligence based operation in general area Timergara, District Lower Dir.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night 10-11 April 2025 after receiving information about presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, troops surrounded and effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after intense fire exchange, two khwarij including a high-value target, kharji Hafeezullah alias Kochwan, were sent to hell, the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, Khwarji Hafeezullah alias Kochwan was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians. He was highly wanted by the law-enforcement agencies and the government had fixed a head money of Rs10 million on him.

Sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, said the ISPR statement.

Meanwhile, the police in Charsadda foiled a terrorist bid and arrested three militants along with heavy weapons on Friday.

The police also seized two rocket-launchers mortars and two cartridges from the arrested terrorists. They also recovered 18-foot prima card and 2kg ball bearings from their possession.