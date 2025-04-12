AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-12

Criminal justice system: Speakers for comprehensive reforms

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at the national conference on Friday urged for comprehensive legal reforms, effective accountability, enhancement of resource allocation and collaborative measures to address systemic challenges in criminal justice system.

They said this in a two-day national conference titled, “From Promise to Action: Advancing SDG 16 for Justice and Reform,” organised by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The conference aimed to align Pakistan’s criminal justice framework with Sustainable Development Goal 16, which promotes peace, justice, and strong institutions, and with the country’s international human rights commitments, including the GSP+ framework.

Participants examined three core components of the justice system and their corresponding international obligations, including law enforcement agencies (LEAs), judicial system, and penal system.

Speakers emphasised the need to modernise policing laws and procedures through legislative reforms. Among the key recommendations were the review and harmonisation of existing laws to create consistent policing frameworks, as well as amendments to Section 154 and Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure that digital and forensic evidence is appropriately recognised in investigations and trial processes.

Further proposals included the enforcement of Section 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on criminal intimidation, full implementation of the Anti-Rape Act 2021, and the introduction of income-based bail reforms under Section 496 of the CrPC to ensure fair treatment regardless of socio-economic status.

Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar informed participants that the government had already tabled a wide-ranging reform package containing 108 amendments to the criminal procedure laws. “These amendments are currently under review by the National Assembly Standing Committee. Once approved, they will be presented in the Senate,” he said, assuring that recommendations from the conference would be considered for inclusion in the proposed reforms. “Reaching the most vulnerable remains a top priority for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

Justice Ayesha Malik presented a comprehensive analysis of the challenges faced by women in accessing justice.

She stressed the need to work on reliable scientific data to address challenges faced by the country.

She said that awareness and pieces of training are important but they are of no use unless these initiatives turn into improved service delivery.

“The biggest challenge Pakistan faces is the enforcement of policies and judicial decisions,” she said.

Senator Sherry Rehman also addressed the forum, describing gender-based violence as a “silent epidemic” in Pakistan, with conviction rates as low as five percent and acquittals at 64 percent.

She stressed the courage it takes for women to report crimes, noting that every report comes with significant personal risk.

