Peace efforts across ME hailed: Second round of Pak-Jordan BPC held in Amman

ISLAMABAD: The second round of Pakistan-Jordan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held on 10 April in Amman.

Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch.

Jordanian delegation was led by Ambassador Majed T Alqatarneh, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

According to a Foreign Office statement released on Friday, the foreign secretary expressed deep appreciation for Jordan’s efforts to ensure stability, peace and security across the Middle East and its strong resolve in combating terrorism. She praised the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in hosting refugees from Palestine, Syria and other neighbouring countries.

In the context of conflict in Gaza, the foreign secretary expressed deep concern on latest Israeli atrocities and resumption of its illegal war against Palestinian brethren in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s support for a just, comprehensive, and durable solution to the Palestinian issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Emphasising the need to further strengthen bilateral relations, both sides underscored to enhance focus on economic and trade relations as well as people-to-people contacts.

During their deliberations, both sides appreciated their similarity of views as well as close coordination in the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

It was agreed to convene the third round of Pakistan-Jordan BPC at mutually agreed dates in Pakistan.

