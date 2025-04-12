Agricultural research and biotechnology: SAU, Azerbaijan’s IMBB forge strategic partnership

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to advance international scientific cooperation, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies (IMBB) operating under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish long-term collaboration in agricultural research and biotechnology.

The signing ceremony, held at the University’s Senate Hall, and was formally signed by Engr Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor of SAU, and Prof Dr Irada Huseynova, Director General of IMBB.

This five-year strategic framework is aimed at fostering joint research and capacity-building efforts in key areas including crop genetics and breeding, rural development, integrated pest management, agricultural biotechnology, and food quality and safety.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Altaf Ali Siyal remarked that this agreement will serve as a catalyst for collaborative research initiatives, academic exchanges, faculty mobility, and postgraduate training, particularly in areas critical to agricultural innovation and sustainability.

He emphasized that the partnership reaffirms both countries’ shared commitment to scientific diplomacy and will contribute significantly to regional technological advancement and sustainable agricultural development.

Echoing the sentiment, Prof Dr Irada Huseynova highlighted that the MoU reflects a joint vision to accelerate progress in fields such as genomic research, biological pest control, and agricultural product processing, aligning with the broader goals of enhancing food security and climate resilience in both nations.

The agreement also includes provisions for joint applications for international research grants, promotion of industrialization of emerging technologies, and equitable utilization of research outputs, including genetic resources and intellectual property.

