Pakistan Print 2025-04-12

Punjab to introduce new theatre law: Azma

Recorder Report Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 07:20am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that a new law for theatres will be introduced next week.

During a meeting with the cultural reporters, she emphasized her desire to make theatre environments completely family-friendly so that every citizen can attend shows with their families without any fear or hesitation.

Azma Bokhari stated that any theatre promoting vulgarity will first receive three notices, and if non-compliance continues, a lifetime ban will be imposed throughout Punjab.

She further announced that if any officer in her department is found assisting those promoting obscenity, they will be immediately dismissed. She also announced the launch of a new family theatre at Alhamra Lahore, aimed at promoting quality entertainment activities.

She added that the Punjab Censor Board will be reconstituted within the next two to three days to more effectively safeguard cultural values. She noted that Pakistani stage dramas have earned a unique identity worldwide, and expressed her commitment to preserving this tradition with high standards and strong moral values.

She further mentioned that the Punjab government will celebrate Culture Day with great enthusiasm on April 17 and that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will personally attend the celebrations.

Azma Bokhari said her training is not to ridicule anyone but to bring about positive change. She made it clear that notices issued by the Punjab Arts Council will now be taken seriously and strictly enforced.

DGPR Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, DG PUCAR Tanveer Majid and Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Kazmi were also present on this occasion.

