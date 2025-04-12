AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Meeting with IK: PTI’s political body makes no decision: Gohar

Recorder Report Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Friday that the party’s political committee has not made a final decision regarding whether lawyers should refrain from meeting the PTI founder, if political leaders are barred.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, the PTI chairman emphasised that if the founder’s family (like his sisters) is denied access, then neither BushraBibi’s family nor the lawyers would proceed with the meeting either.

When the founder’s sisters were stopped, why these people will go forward, he asked.

He said the political committee of the party has not yet decided that if the political leadership was stopped from meeting PTI founder, then the lawyers should not go.

Barrister Gohar said that on the occasion of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, it was decided that five people would go. We were told that three people would go. We said that it was the political committee’s decision that five people would go. Then at one o’clock, we got permission to meet the founder, he added.

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah criticised PML-N, implying that past PTI government’s failure led to quorum issues and warned PML-N about the direction they are heading in. He also accused them of double standards, especially regarding the canal issue, pointing out that their public and private stances do not align.

Imran Khan Barrister Gohar Ali Khan PTI founder

