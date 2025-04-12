Prosperous & stable Pakistan vision of PPP: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said the PPP being a party of the federation will give a tough time to other parties throughout Pakistan. He has directed the workers of Punjab to remain active.

During a meeting with the PPP leaders and delegations of Overseas Pakistanis from Narowal and Gujarat at the Governor House Lahore Friday, the governor said that a prosperous and stable Pakistan is the vision of the PPP. He said that the government will have to move towards comprehensive policies to provide basic facilities to the people.

The governor said that he will continue to inform the government about the basic problems faced by the people. He said that he is not the governor of Lahore but of the entire Punjab. He said that the doors of the Governor House are open to the people of Punjab. He said that he is following the manifesto of public service beyond politics.

He said that he has become the governor not to live in the Governor House but in the hearts of the people. The governor further said that overseas Pakistanis are the asset of the country who are serving the country through remittances. He said that the Special Courts Act 2025 has been passed to protect the properties of overseas Pakistanis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025