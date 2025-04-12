AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-12

Prestigious investiture ceremony of Rawalpindi Corps held

Recorder Report Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: A prestigious investiture ceremony of the Rawalpindi Corps was held on Friday, where gallant officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army were honoured for their meritorious services and acts of bravery.

Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Commander Rawalpindi Corps, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

During the ceremony, awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred upon the deserving personnel.

In recognition of outstanding service to the nation, 47 officers received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while 102 officers were decorated with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military). Additionally, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 15 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat for their acts of courage and dedication.

The ceremony also paid homage to the ultimate sacrifices of martyrs, as the next of kin of Shuhada received the awards on behalf of their loved ones. The Corps Commander personally interacted with the families of the martyrs, offering heartfelt tributes and reaffirming the Army’s unwavering respect for their sacrifices.

A large number of senior military officials and family members of the awardees attended the solemn yet proud occasion, highlighting the spirit of unity and national pride.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army military awards Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz

Comments

200 characters

Prestigious investiture ceremony of Rawalpindi Corps held

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.83pc

10,000 Pakistani pilgrims: Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota

Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Nuance, moral judgment and equity: AI must not replace critical human role: SC

Read more stories