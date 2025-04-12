Prestigious investiture ceremony of Rawalpindi Corps held

ISLAMABAD: A prestigious investiture ceremony of the Rawalpindi Corps was held on Friday, where gallant officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army were honoured for their meritorious services and acts of bravery.

Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Commander Rawalpindi Corps, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

During the ceremony, awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred upon the deserving personnel.

In recognition of outstanding service to the nation, 47 officers received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while 102 officers were decorated with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military). Additionally, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 15 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat for their acts of courage and dedication.

The ceremony also paid homage to the ultimate sacrifices of martyrs, as the next of kin of Shuhada received the awards on behalf of their loved ones. The Corps Commander personally interacted with the families of the martyrs, offering heartfelt tributes and reaffirming the Army’s unwavering respect for their sacrifices.

A large number of senior military officials and family members of the awardees attended the solemn yet proud occasion, highlighting the spirit of unity and national pride.

