LHC orders Rs10,000 fine for domestic water wastage

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 on persons found wasting water inside their homes.

The court said the government should adopt a comprehensive policy to protect and storage of water. The court was hearing the petition about environmental issues and adjourned the proceedings till April 18.

The court also directed Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Multan Development Authority (MDA) and other authorities to finalize rules for the safety of water. The court also ordered the LDA to ensure implementation of its rules and regulations.

The court said, “We have to take effective measures to stop water wastage”. The court directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) not to approve maps of more than one kanals houses. The court also directed LDA not to approve maps of those houses being constructed without recycling system.

The court said in case the map is approved then an official must visit the house to ensure court orders. The court said huge quantity of water is being wasted at most of the service stations. The court lauded efforts of the department of environment for protection and safety of water.

