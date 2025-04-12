AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-12

IRIS portal: KCCI urges PM to take notice of technical failures

N H Zuberi Published 12 Apr, 2025 06:56am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has strongly urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate notice of the ongoing technical failures in the Federal Board of Revenue’s IRIS portal, which have severely disrupted tax compliance and are causing grave difficulties for businesses across Pakistan.

In a formal letter addressed to the prime minister, KCCI president highlighted that thousands of tax-compliant businesses are unable to file their sales tax returns due to serious flaws in the IRIS system. Most notably, the portal has arbitrarily restricted the Unit of Measurement (UOM) to only “Kilograms,” which is wholly impractical for many industries that rely on alternative units such as number of pieces (pcs), litres, or metres.

“This kind of technical oversight reflects a shocking lack of understanding of the diverse nature of our industries, including bulk manufacturers, pharmaceutical, and shoe manufacturers, etc,” stated Bilwani.

“It is technically incompetent and administratively unjustifiable. The consequence is that businesses are being penalized through no fault of their own.”

Despite assurances from the FBR that the issue was being addressed following its acknowledgment on March 20, 2025, no meaningful improvement has been witnessed. “The matter remains unresolved, and businesses are facing severe consequences simply for attempting to comply with a flawed system,” he added.

The president KCCI also expressed deep disappointment over the indifferent attitude of senior FBR officials. He recounted a recent visit to the FBR Head Office in Islamabad, where he arrived punctually at 9 am to meet with the Member (Sales Tax) — only to be kept waiting for an hour with no response, as the official failed to appear in his office. During the visit, the Chief Sales Tax Officer, Dr Ali Adnan Zaidi, admitted that FBR had been receiving similar complaints from other stakeholders but confirmed that no remedial action had been taken so far.

Bilwani lamented the KCCI has made repeated attempts to engage the chairman FBR, Member (Sales Tax), and other senior officials through letters and phone calls, yet has received no response.

“This persistent neglect underscores a larger institutional apathy not just toward KCCI but toward the entire business community that has been struggling under these systemic failures,” he said.

Warning of broader consequences, Bilwani stated that the ongoing technical failures and bureaucratic inaction are eroding business confidence, discouraging documentation, and worsening the trust deficit between taxpayers and the government.

“Pakistan’s economy cannot afford such inefficiencies, especially when ease of doing business and restoring trust in institutions should be national priorities,” he emphasised.

The president KCCI called for the immediate resolution of the technical glitches in the IRIS portal, accountability of responsible FBR officials, and implementation of stakeholder-informed reforms to prevent such issues in the future. He also urged the establishment of a professional and responsive mechanism for engagement between FBR and the business community.

“The future of our economy depends on the government’s ability to listen, respond, and act. We hope the PM will intervene to ensure this issue is resolved without further delay,” Bilwani concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KCCI FBR iRIS PORTAL PM Shehbaz Sharif IRIS IRIS system Muhammad Jawed Bilwani KCCI president

Comments

200 characters

IRIS portal: KCCI urges PM to take notice of technical failures

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.83pc

10,000 Pakistani pilgrims: Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota

Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Nuance, moral judgment and equity: AI must not replace critical human role: SC

Read more stories