Pakistan Print 2025-04-12

JCP nominates Justice Ali Najafi as SC judge

Terence J Sigamony Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday by majority of its total membership nominated Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, a judge of Lahore High Court (LHC) as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The commission also under second proviso to Article 175A(5) of the Constitution by majority of its total membership nominated former Justice Maqbool Baqar, former Chief Justice, for High Court of Sindh, former Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove, former Judge, for High Court of Balochistan, former Justice Mian Shakirullah Jan, former Chief Justice, for Peshawar High Court, and former Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, former Judge, for Islamabad High Court to represent the respective High Court in the next meeting of Commission for appointment of Chief Justice of the High Courts.

Second proviso to Article 175A(5) of the Constitution says; If for any reason the Chief Justice of a High Court is not available, he shall be substituted by a former Chief Justice or former Judge of that Court, to be nominated by the Commission.

The Commission by majority of its total membership agreed that the words “Negative Public Perception as to their integrity and reputation amongst the judicial and legal fraternity” used in the minutes dated 2nd July, 2024 are expunged.

The JCP meeting was held in the Supreme Court’s conference room, which took up agenda items;

i. Nomination of a former Chief Justice/Judge of High Court of Sindh, High Court of Balochistan, Peshawar High Court and Islamabad High Court under second proviso to Article 175A(5) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

ii. Request of Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Senior Puisne Judge, Lahore High Court for expunction of remarks/observations contained in the Minutes of Meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan, held on 2nd July, 2024.

iii. Consider the appointment of two judges of Lahore High Court in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

