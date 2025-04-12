‘Save the Gaza’ March: Workers of JI, other parties not allowed to enter ‘Red Zone’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Friday, did not allow the workers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan and other religious political parties to enter Red Zone during “Save the Gaza” March.

The activists of JI and other parties organised protest against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, started from Abbpara Chowk and marched towards the Diplomatic Enclave but the ICT police didn’t allow them to cross the security barriers.

JI leader and former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, while addressing the protestors, condemned the government for not allowing the marchers to go to the American Embassy, where the JI leader had announced to organise a sit-in.

Following the use of the force by the Islamabad police, JI leader Mushtaq Khan slamming Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif termed him “Israeli sympathiser” and announced that he along with his party will continue raising the voice for the Palestinians.

The JI has frequently held marches and protest demonstrations in Pakistani cities, from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other notable urban centres against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza since October 2023.

JI has suspended its other activities and announced ‘Save Gaza Marches’ in major cities of the country, the party chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman led such a protest demonstration in Lahore.

JI chief had appealed to the public for their full participation.

As per the schedule shared by the party, it aims to hold its march on April 11 in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore and protest outside the US consulate there. More than 55,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza.

