Fly Dubai aircraft makes emergency landing at JIAP

KARACHI: A Fly Dubai aircraft en route from Dubai to Dhaka was forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi early Friday morning after a passenger experienced a medical emergency.

According to the details, a flight GZ 501 touched down safely at 3:20 AM local time and was directed to Bay No. 21, where medical assistance was immediately provided.

Spokesman of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed that their medical officer quickly reached the aircraft to assess the condition of the affected passenger, identified as Ms Begum, a Bangladeshi national. She was subsequently transferred to the private hospital for further medical treatment.

The situation was further complicated when the aircraft developed a technical issue at approximately 5:15 AM. All 159 passengers were safely disembarked and accommodated in the airport’s transit lounge while the technical problem was addressed.

Fly Dubai dispatched a replacement cockpit crew and technical team from Dubai to resolve the issue. Following necessary repairs and clearance, the flight resumed its journey to Dhaka, departing Karachi at 1:21 PM.

