Gilani elected ISC founding chairman unanimously

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani has been unanimously elected as Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC).

The development coincides with the ISC launch in Seoul, Korea, marked with the participation of parliamentary leaders from across continents, said an official statement by the Senate Secretariat here on Friday.

The ISC is a Seoul-based global forum dedicated to fostering parliamentary dialogue, promoting sustainable development and augmenting cooperation in addressing key challenges such as climate change, renewable energy, and water scarcity, the statement added.

The ISC is being participated by 500 representatives and 45 speakers of parliaments from 150 countries, the statement said.

In his inaugural address, Gilani outlined a “bold vision focused on regional cooperation, mutual prosperity, and upholding universally shared values,” the statement said.

He emphasised the need for unified parliamentary action in addressing issues such as climate change, water scarcity, renewable energy, inequality, and peacebuilding, the statement said.

The chairman Senate, according to the press release, proposed the formation of a dedicated ISC task forces to address population dynamics, sustainability, and resource equity; expansion of parliamentary leadership development networks to promote transparency, cooperation, and effective governance; strategic collaboration with the United Nations bodies, financial institutions, and international development partners; promotion of legislative-led peacebuilding dialogues and cross-border conflict resolution frameworks, and forging commitment to sustainability-driven governance as a guiding principle for all member parliaments.

“This platform represents not only a new chapter in international parliamentary diplomacy, but also a historic opportunity to reimagine our collective role in fostering global harmony, shared prosperity, and lasting peace,” Gilani said.

“The ISC is not merely a gathering of legislative leaders; it is a living testament to our shared will to build bridges of understanding, elevate human dignity, and chart a common course toward global progress,” he added.

Following the inaugural session, an awards ceremony was held where Gilani presented commemorative awards to all 45 speakers of parliaments who are founding members of ISC. The awards celebrated their contributions to democracy, legislative cooperation, and global solidarity in the face of shared challenges, the statement said.

“The ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the unifying potential of parliamentary diplomacy and the commitment of ISC members to shaping a better, more cooperative future for all,” it added.

“It is a true honour to have Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani serve as the Founding Chairman of this historic forum — a moment of immense pride for Pakistan on the global stage,” said the press release.

