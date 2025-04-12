Court acquits Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in a case related to the violation of Section 144 during the party’s sit-in protest.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while announcing his reserved judgment, acquitted Swati from the case registered at Margalla police station.

Swati’s lawyer Sohail Khan and Sardar Masroof Khan appeared before the court.

Advocate Sohail Khan argued that the First Information Report (FIR) did not contain any direct allegations against his client.

Reading out the text of the FIR, he told the court, “There is no evidence on record following the registration of this FIR. The charges mentioned in the case do not apply to my client.”

He urged the court to discharge Swati from the case due to lack of evidence. Supporting the argument, Advocate Masroof added that the prosecution had failed to present any substantial proof against the accused.

