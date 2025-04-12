AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-12

ICCD announces 2nd edition of BOE Asia forum

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

KARACHI: The Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) has officially announced the second edition of its prestigious Best of Entrepreneurship (BOE) Asia forum, set to take place on May 10, 2025, at the Lahore Expo Center.

The event will be held alongside the 26th ITCN Asia, in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

With the theme “Techpreneurship: Strategy, Innovation & Leadership,” BOE Asia 2025 aims to explore the transformative role of technology in entrepreneurship, economic growth, and regional cooperation. It will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from across Asia and OIC member countries.

The inaugural edition, held last year with a focus on agri-tech, attracted over 350 participants and 20 influential speakers from 14 countries. This year’s edition builds on that success, offering a rich program of exhibitions, expert-led panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and high-level networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange across the tech ecosystem.

BOE Asia is a key pillar of ICCD’s broader Best of Entrepreneurship Series (BOE Series), a platform dedicated to promoting innovation and sustainable economic development across the Islamic world. Through this initiative, ICCD is committed to creating strategic opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in new markets.

Countries participating this year include Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, Maldives, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

At a press conference held at ICCD’s headquarters on Friday, Aalia Jaffer, Director of International Relations at ICCD, emphasized the event’s broader vision: “Our aim is to mobilize investments through high-level business events under the Organization of Islamic Countries.”

She was joined by Zubair Tufail, Advisor to ICCD, who noted that both local and foreign entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the event, alongside a lineup of expert speakers. The conference in Lahore will serve as a strategic forum for meaningful dialogue and potential collaboration.

Aalia Jaffer highlighted that the event is designed to foster purposeful engagement among participants across economic sectors, particularly within IT and tourism. “The event will serve as a platform to bring together participants for meaningful interactions to help set up corporation amongst them across economy sectors, particularly in IT and tourism fields,” she stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Lahore Expo Center ICCD Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development

Comments

200 characters

ICCD announces 2nd edition of BOE Asia forum

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Nuance, moral judgment and equity: AI must not replace critical human role: SC

10,000 Pakistani pilgrims: Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota

Honda Atlas to launch HEV models in Pakistan soon

Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Read more stories