ICCD announces 2nd edition of BOE Asia forum

KARACHI: The Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) has officially announced the second edition of its prestigious Best of Entrepreneurship (BOE) Asia forum, set to take place on May 10, 2025, at the Lahore Expo Center.

The event will be held alongside the 26th ITCN Asia, in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

With the theme “Techpreneurship: Strategy, Innovation & Leadership,” BOE Asia 2025 aims to explore the transformative role of technology in entrepreneurship, economic growth, and regional cooperation. It will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from across Asia and OIC member countries.

The inaugural edition, held last year with a focus on agri-tech, attracted over 350 participants and 20 influential speakers from 14 countries. This year’s edition builds on that success, offering a rich program of exhibitions, expert-led panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and high-level networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange across the tech ecosystem.

BOE Asia is a key pillar of ICCD’s broader Best of Entrepreneurship Series (BOE Series), a platform dedicated to promoting innovation and sustainable economic development across the Islamic world. Through this initiative, ICCD is committed to creating strategic opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in new markets.

Countries participating this year include Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, Maldives, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

At a press conference held at ICCD’s headquarters on Friday, Aalia Jaffer, Director of International Relations at ICCD, emphasized the event’s broader vision: “Our aim is to mobilize investments through high-level business events under the Organization of Islamic Countries.”

She was joined by Zubair Tufail, Advisor to ICCD, who noted that both local and foreign entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the event, alongside a lineup of expert speakers. The conference in Lahore will serve as a strategic forum for meaningful dialogue and potential collaboration.

Aalia Jaffer highlighted that the event is designed to foster purposeful engagement among participants across economic sectors, particularly within IT and tourism. “The event will serve as a platform to bring together participants for meaningful interactions to help set up corporation amongst them across economy sectors, particularly in IT and tourism fields,” she stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025