Business & Finance Print 2025-04-12

Pakistan’s HC to UK vows full support to exporters

Published 12 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan is determined to expand the presence of its products in the United Kingdom and will extend every possible support to exporters and industry stakeholders to achieve this goal, said Dr. Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK.

According to information received here, he was speaking during a high-level meeting in London with Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), and Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The meeting focused on key challenges facing Pakistan’s export sector, especially in the wake of the 29% US tariff on Pakistani goods. The participants discussed the urgent need to explore alternative markets and acquire modern technology to align Pakistan’s industry with global standards.

Sheikh Umer Rehan emphasized that in order to stabilize and grow Pakistan’s industrial base globally, diplomatic engagement and support are essential. “After the imposition of US tariffs, it is imperative for Pakistan to look toward new markets, particularly in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia,” he said. He urged the Pakistani High Commission to actively facilitate connections with British investors and technology companies to modernize Pakistan’s industrial infrastructure.

“The food and edible oil sector, in particular, can greatly benefit from access to advanced machinery and technologies available in the UK and Europe. This can lead to a transformative shift in Pakistan’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors,” Rehan added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, underscored the importance of public-private and diplomatic collaboration to navigate current economic challenges. He called for stronger bilateral cooperation through trade delegations, investment conferences, and joint industrial initiatives.

“Pakistan’s business community needs support from all stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in global markets,” he said.

High Commissioner Dr. Faisal assured the delegation of his full cooperation. He reiterated that the High Commission is actively working to improve market access for Pakistani products in the UK. “With a focus on modern industrial technologies, high value-added products, and international standards, Pakistan can further strengthen its position in the global trade system,” Dr. Faisal stated.

