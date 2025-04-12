AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-12

Digital invoicing: FBR directs retailers to approach 4 approved licensed integrators

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed retailers, who are bound to issue digital invoices, to approach four approved licensed integrators for integrating with the FBR’s digital invoicing system.

The decision would be applicable on the retailers and other business categories, who are bound to issue digital invoices under the FBR’s system.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a sales tax circular number 1 of 2025 here on Friday.

According to the FBR, for the purpose of the implementation of SRO 69(1)/2025 of the Sales Tax dated 29.01.2025, the Board has explained the procedure for integration into digital invoicing system.

The FBR’s instructions revealed that the registered persons for whom it is mandatory to issue digital invoices are required to integrate their hardware and software with the Board’s computerized system in the first place through a licensed integrator.

The FBR stated at present, following are the approved license integrators: (a) M/s Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (Shall offer free of cost integration services) (b) M/s Haball (Pvt) Ltd. (c) M/S EY (Pvt) Ltd. (d) M/s WebDNAworks (Pvt) Ltd.

The FBR further directed that all the registered persons required to integrate with Board’s digital invoicing system am advised to visit the digital invoicing portal at www.iris.fbr.gov.pk, and select the licensed integrator of their choice and initiate the integration process.

Licensed integrators are advised to visit the digital invoicing portal at www.iris.fbr.gov.pk and adapt a highly responsive and efficient mechanism to respond to the integration applications.

Licensed integrators are also advised to follow the instructions regarding integration provided in the technical documentation for Application Programming Interface (API) integration which has already been shared with them, the FBR maintained.

In order to facilitate the integration drive, following support staff from PRAL is also nominated to assist the registered persons and the licensed integrators: Senior Project Manager and Technical Support Officer, the FBR added.

