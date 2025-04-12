AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Print 2025-04-12

Thar coal: Fertilizer to be produced in Sindh under PPP mode

Press Release Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning & Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Special Assistant to CM for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Qasim Naveed Qamar, chaired a high-level meeting Friday.

They announced that the Sindh govt, in collaboration with the private sector, will produce fertilizer from Thar coal under a PPP model. This initiative aims to meet the agricultural needs of not just Sindh but the entire country.

Once completed, the project will provide affordable and high-quality fertilizer to farmers, eliminating shortages and boosting agricultural productivity.

The meeting was attended by MD FFC Jahangir Paracha and FFC officials (Syed Amir Abbas, Shahbaz Ahmed Khan), Secretary Energy Musaddaq Ahmed Khan, MD Thar Coal Energy Board Tariq Ali Shah, DG Sindh Coal Authority Zain-ul-Abideen, DG PPP Unit (FD), Asad Zamin, Coal Gasification Expert (CTO), Energy Department Sindh, The FFC delegation presented a detailed briefing on the project and requested the Sindh government’s support in addressing regulatory and operational challenges. Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Public-Private Partnership Qasim Naveed Qamar reaffirmed the provincial government’s complete support for investors in public welfare projects.

They stated, “In line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision and the special directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh Government is providing all possible facilities and incentives to investors in public-benefit projects.

This investor-friendly policy has resulted in growing interest from both domestic and foreign investors in various development initiatives across Sindh.“ The officials emphasized that Sindh’s pro-business policies continue to create an enabling environment for industrial and infrastructure development.

Minister Nasir Shah and Qasim Naveed assured complete cooperation, stating that the Sindh government is committed to facilitating investors under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. Minister Nasir Shah emphasized that delays in public welfare projects will not be tolerated and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring smooth project execution.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Qasim Naveed Qamar

