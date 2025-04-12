AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-12

DRAP issues recall alert for substandard pharma products

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an immediate recall alert for substandard pharmaceutical products after receiving various complains from the Directorate of Drug Control (DDC) Punjab.

The DDC Punjab informed the DRAP that the samples of below mentioned products have been reported as “Substandard”.

(i) Amekoran Injection Registration No 053627 Each 2mL contains of Amikacin (as Sulphate) 250mg batch number BK-019 manufactured by M/s Ameer Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, 23-Km, Sheikhupura Road, Lahore following declared “substandard” on the basis of visible particulates.

(ii) Ortizin Tablet Registration No 025405 Each film coated tablet contains of Cetirizine dihydrochloride 10mg batch number 24I268manufact ured by M/s Obsons Pharmaceuticals, 209-S, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, KotLakhpat, Lahore following declared “Substandard” with regards to impurities.

(iii) AQUA-P Injection registration No 034290 Sterile water for Injection 5ml batch number P-669 produced by M/s IPRAM International, Plot No 26, St # S.S-3, National Industrial Zone, Rawat following declared “Substandard” on the basis of visible particulate matter.

(iv) Injection Dorcip 100ml Registration No 046086 composition of Ciprofloxacin as lactate 2mg/ml batch number DC-121 produced by M/s Trigon Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd 8-Km, Thokar Raiwind Road, Lahore following declared “Substandard” with regards to visible particulates in injection and Sterility Test.

(v) Meclomine Tablet 500mcg Registration No.042601 Each film coated tablet contains of Mecobalamine 500mcg batch number 8482 produced by M/s Alfalah Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, 12-Km, Sheikhupura Road, Lahore following declared “Adulterated” as per Section 3(a)(iv) of Drugs Act, 1976.

(vi) Meclomine Tablet 500mcg Registration No 042601 each film coated tablet contains of Mecobalamine 500mcg batch umber 8440 M/s Alfalah Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, 12-Km, Sheikhupura Road, Lahore following declared “Substandard” on the basis of Physical Description and Assay Testand “Adulterated” as per Section 3(a)(iv) of Drugs Act, 1976.

(vii) Injection Neocobal Registration No 042601 Mecobalamine 0.5mg/ml batch number S-2455 made by M/s Pulse Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd, SuaAasil, Raiwind Road, Lahore following declared “Substandard” on the basis of Assay Test and “Adulterated” as per Drugs Act, 1976.

Addressing the National Regulatory Field Force of the DRAP, Provincial Drug Control departments, healthcare professionals, veterinarians, farmers and consumers the DRAP has advised the use of substandard veterinary product can result in therapy failure, increasing the risk of complications and potentially contribute to the development of drug resistance.

The regulatory field force of the DRAP and Provincial Drug Control departments has been directed to immediately conduct market surveys for detection and removal of the mentioned batch of the product from the market.

The DRAP has requested to enhance vigilance within the supply chains of institutions/pharmacies/healthcare facilities likely to be affected by this defective batch of the product.

Consumers should stop using these product bearing the affected batch numbers. They shall contact their physician or healthcare providers if they have experienced any problem that may be related to using this product.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DRAP pharma products DDC Punjab

Comments

200 characters

DRAP issues recall alert for substandard pharma products

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Nuance, moral judgment and equity: AI must not replace critical human role: SC

10,000 Pakistani pilgrims: Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota

Honda Atlas to launch HEV models in Pakistan soon

Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Read more stories