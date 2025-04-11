AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former England fast bowler Anderson awarded knighthood

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 07:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England’s all-time highest Test wicket taker James Anderson was awarded a knighthood in former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list published on Friday.

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003 at Lord’s, retired from international duty in July last year after his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years.

The 42-year-old retired with a record number of Test wickets by an England bowler and the most by any seam bowler. He is third on the all-time list for Test wickets behind Australian Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The pacer, who has a total of 991 international wickets across all formats, extended his playing career in January after signing a one-year contract with Lancashire for the 2025 season.

James anderson England

Comments

200 characters

Former England fast bowler Anderson awarded knighthood

PSX sheds over 1,300 points amid global market slump

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in tourism sector

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

PSL X commences in Rawalpindi with dazzling opening ceremony

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Read more stories