Former England fast bowler Anderson awarded knighthood

England’s all-time highest Test wicket taker James Anderson was awarded a knighthood in former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list published on Friday.

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003 at Lord’s, retired from international duty in July last year after his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years.

The 42-year-old retired with a record number of Test wickets by an England bowler and the most by any seam bowler. He is third on the all-time list for Test wickets behind Australian Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The pacer, who has a total of 991 international wickets across all formats, extended his playing career in January after signing a one-year contract with Lancashire for the 2025 season.