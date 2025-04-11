AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump envoy in Russia for talks with Putin about Ukraine

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 07:49pm

MOSCOW: U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff flew to Russia on Friday for talks with President Vladimir Putin about the search for a peace deal on Ukraine, the Kremlin said, saying the two men might also discuss a Trump-Putin meeting.

The Izvestia news outlet released video of Witkoff leaving a hotel in Russia’s second city St Petersburg, accompanied by Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s investment envoy.

Witkoff has emerged as a key figure in the on-off rapprochement between Moscow and Washington amid talk on the Russian side of potential joint investments in the Arctic and in Russian rare earth minerals.

Putin was also in St Petersburg on Friday to hold what the Kremlin called an “extraordinarily important” meeting about the development of the Russian Navy, which is in the throes of a major modernisation and expansion drive.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov played down the planned Witkoff-Putin meeting, telling Russian state media the U.S. envoy’s visit would not be “momentous” and that no breakthroughs were expected.

The meeting will be their third this year and comes at a time when U.S. tensions with Iran and China - two countries with which Russia has close ties - are severely strained over Tehran’s nuclear programme and a burgeoning trade war with Beijing.

Trump says will speak with Putin on Tuesday to discuss ending Ukraine war

Witkoff is due in Oman on Saturday for talks with Iran over its nuclear programme after Trump threatened Tehran with military action if it does not agree to a deal. Moscow has repeatedly offered its help in trying to clinch a diplomatic settlement.

Putin and Trump have spoken by phone but have yet to meet face-to-face since the U.S. leader returned to the White House in January for a second four-year term.

Rapprochement

U.S. and Russian officials said they had made progress during talks in Istanbul on Thursday towards normalising the work of their diplomatic missions as they begin to rebuild bilateral ties.

However, U.S.-Russia dialogue aimed at agreeing a ceasefire ahead of a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine appears to have stalled over disagreements around the conditions for afull pause in hostilities.

Trump, who has shown signs of losing patience, has spoken of imposing secondary sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil if he feels Moscow is dragging its feet on a Ukrainian deal.

A February meeting between Witkoff and Putin culminated with the U.S. envoy flying home with Marc Fogel, an American teacher Washington had said was wrongfully detained by Russia.

Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks

A Russian-American spa worker Ksenia Karelina, who had been sentenced to 12 years in prison in Russia, was exchanged on Thursday for Arthur Petrov, whom the U.S. had accused of forming a global smuggling ring to transfer sensitive electronics to Russia’s military.

The U.S. lists several Americans - some dual citizens – who are in jail in Russia, including Stephen Hubbard, another teacher whom Washington has officially declared as wrongfully detained.

Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine ceasefire Ukraine peace deal Russia US talks Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Trump envoy in Russia for talks with Putin about Ukraine

PSX sheds over 1,300 points amid global market slump

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in tourism sector

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

PSL X commences in Rawalpindi with dazzling opening ceremony

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Read more stories