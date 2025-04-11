AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot prices slip to 8-month low on weak demand, recession concerns

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 06:44pm

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices slid to an over eight-month low this week, weighed by weak demand, high stocks and concerns of a global recession triggered by U.S. President Trump’s implementation of worldwide tariffs.

The average LNG price for May delivery into north-east Asia <LNG-AS> was at $12.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the lowest level since late July, industry sources estimated.

The June delivery price was estimated at $11.30/mmBtu.

“Asian LNG prices are under pressure amid weak seasonal demand, high inventories and recession concerns tied to elevated U.S.-China trade tensions,” said Kpler analyst Go Katayama, referring to stockpiles in Japan and Korea.

While the 90-day tariff pause by the U.S. has sparked optimism, it is limited, and the continuation of tariffs on Chinese goods keeps market sentiment cautious, he added.

“Restocking in Northeast Asia remains subdued and is unlikely to pick up unless prices drop below $12/mmBtu or weather forecasts shift hotter.”

Trump’s sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries roiled global markets this week, spurring concerns of a recession and an escalating trade war between China and the United States.

European LNG imports to rise 25% in 2025, IEA forecasts

LNG importers in China, the world’s top buyer of the fuel, are re-selling U.S.-sourced cargoes as the tit-for-tat tariffs drive up import costs.

China’s halt in U.S. LNG imports is likely to continue, while muted gas demand growth will curb incremental LNG demand, said Rystad analyst Wei Xiong.

“The ongoing trade tensions and higher tariffs may heighten the downside that the industrial sector has been facing, as the export economy is likely to slow,” she said.

In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in May on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $10.127/mmBtu on April 10, a $0.805/mmBtu discount to the May gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the price for May delivery at $10.195/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed it at $10.184/mmBtu.

“European demand has still held strong relative to Asian demand during the price fall this week, with the west African inter-basin arbitrage holding closed, as Angola LNG sold a spot cargo to France instead of Asia,” said Martin Senior, head of LNG pricing at commodities pricing agency Argus.

Meanwhile, the U.S. front month arbitrage to north-east Asia via the Cape of Good Hope briefly reached breakeven levels on Monday amid the U.S. tariff announcements, before closing out and pointing to Europe again, said Spark Commodities analyst Qasim Afghan.

In LNG freight, Atlantic rates dropped for a third week to $22,500/day on Friday, he added, while Pacific rates fell to $24,750/day.

LNG LNG imports Global LNG Global LNG prices

Comments

200 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot prices slip to 8-month low on weak demand, recession concerns

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Read more stories