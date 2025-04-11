AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Apr 11, 2025
Pakistan

Rawalpindi Corps honours 166 officers, soldiers for valour

BR Web Desk Published 11 Apr, 2025 06:00pm

The Rawalpindi Corps held its annual investiture ceremony on Friday to recognize the exemplary services of Pakistan Army officers, soldiers, and martyrs’ families, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Commander of the Rawalpindi Corps, presided over the event as the chief guest, conferring prestigious military awards for meritorious service and valor.

A total of 47 officers received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while 102 officers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for their distinguished contributions to national security. Additionally, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 15 soldiers were honored with the Tamgha-i-Basalat, a decoration awarded for acts of gallantry and courage.

High-value target among two terrorists killed in lower Dir IBO: ISPR

In a solemn segment of the ceremony, the next of kin (NOK) of Shuhada (martyrs) were posthumously presented with awards, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifices made by their loved ones. Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz personally interacted with the martyrs’ families, lauding their resilience and underscoring the nation’s enduring gratitude.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs are the bedrock of Pakistan’s security and sovereignty. Their legacy inspires us to uphold the highest standards of service,” the Corps Commander stated during his address.

The ceremony, attended by senior military officials and families of the awardees, highlighted the Pakistan Army’s commitment to recognizing both living heroes and fallen soldiers. The event concluded with a collective tribute to the martyrs, reaffirming the armed forces’ resolve to safeguard the nation.

Such ceremonies underscore the military’s ethos of honor, duty, and remembrance, serving as a bridge between the armed forces and the citizens they protect.

Pakistan Army

