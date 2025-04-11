AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US chipmakers outsourcing manufacturing will escape China’s tariffs

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:42pm

BEIJING: U.S. chipmakers that outsource manufacturing will be exempt from China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, according to a notice by the main Chinese semiconductor association on Friday.

Given the highly specialized and multi-country nature of chip supply chains, there was uncertainty within the industry about how tariffs would be applied to chip imports.

“For all integrated circuits, whether packaged or unpackaged, the declared country of origin for import customs purchases is the location of the wafer fabrication plant,” the state-backed China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), which represents the country’s largest chip companies, said in an “urgent notice” on its WeChat account.

For U.S. chip designers such as Qualcomm and AMD that outsource manufacturing to Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC, Chinese customs authorities will classify these chips’ place of origin as Taiwan, according to EETop, an information platform and forum for Chinese chipmakers.

This means China-based companies importing their chips will not be forced to pay China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, EETop said on its WeChat account.

“In contrast, chips made by…Intel, Texas Instruments, ADI, and ON Semiconductor - which operate their own U.S.-based fabs - may be classified as U.S. origin and be liable for tariff rates of 84% or higher,” it added.

Beijing on Friday increased its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, hitting back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to hike duties on Chinese goods to 145%. EETop’s analysis was published on Friday before Beijing’s latest tariff hike.

Trump says he told TSMC it would pay 100% tax if it doesn’t build in US

After CSIA’s clarification, the prospect of high tariffs on U.S.-origin chips led to a surge in Chinese chipmakers’ shares on Friday.

“The notice from CSIA helps distinguish which U.S. chips will be hit with tariffs,” said He Hui, semiconductor research director at tech research company Omdia, “It is clear that some chips made in the U.S. will still be taxed even if they are packaged in China.”

He added that this could benefit China’s domestic chipmaking and its supply chains as foreign semiconductor firms pursue a “China for China” strategy - manufacturing for the Chinese market in China.

Bernstein analysts said in a note that the CSIA’s move was a big surprise to the market as investors generally considered the location of packaging to be the country of origin, not the fab, and it was way more difficult to shift fabs.

It would make it harder for the likes of Intel and Texas Instruments to avoid Chinese tariffs, or at least some rejigging of manufacturing location and logistics. And potential beneficiaries could include their Japanese semiconductor rivals such as Renesas, they said.

China US Tariffs chipmakers US tariffs China and US Trump tariffs US trade tariffs global tariffs reciprocal tariffs

Comments

200 characters

US chipmakers outsourcing manufacturing will escape China’s tariffs

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Read more stories