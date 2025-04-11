AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US tariffs threaten troubled Sri Lanka’s recovery: IMF

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:33pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s recovery from its worst economic meltdown, which forced a sovereign default and toppled a president, will be undermined if punishing US tariffs resume, the IMF warned on Friday.

The United States is Sri Lanka’s largest single market, accounting for almost a quarter of its $12 billion in merchandise exports. The trade balance is heavily in favour of the small South Asian nation.

Washington imposed a 44 percent “reciprocal tariff” on the island nation before putting it on hold for 90 days on Thursday.

Sri Lanka has not retaliated but instead appealed for negotiations with Washington.

“The recent external shock and evolving developments are creating uncertainty for the Sri Lankan economy, which is still recovering from its own economic crisis,” the IMF said following talks with local officials.

It noted that more time was needed to assess the full impact on the IMF-supported bailout programme Sri Lanka entered into in early 2023.

Sri Lanka secured a $2.9 billion, four-year loan from the IMF after running out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, such as food, fuel and medicines.

IMF warns Sri Lanka trade unions against strike over pay demand

“Against ongoing global uncertainty, it remains important to continue rebuilding external buffers through reserves accumulation,” the IMF said.

Sri Lanka had reported its first full year of economic expansion since its unprecedented crisis in 2022 when the US tariff announcement was made.

The final quarter of 2024 saw the economy expand by 5.4 percent, bringing the full calendar year’s GDP growth to 5.0 percent, compared to a contraction of 2.3 percent in 2023.

The island’s worst economic performance came in 2022, when GDP shrank by 7.3 percent.

Months of shortages in early 2022 led to street protests that eventually toppled then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

His successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, doubled taxes, cut subsidies, raised prices and went on to lose his re-election bid in September.

The leftist administration led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has maintained many of the austerity measures and has urged all parties to work out a negotiating strategy with Washington together.

The Colombo-based private economic policy think tank Verite Research urged Colombo to join others hard-hit nations “under the aegis of the WTO (World Trade Organization)and agree on a common response”, its head Nishan de Mel told AFP.

IMF Sri Lanka Tariffs IMF programme Sri Lanka economy US tariffs Trump tariffs US trade tariffs global tariffs reciprocal tariffs

Comments

200 characters

US tariffs threaten troubled Sri Lanka’s recovery: IMF

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Read more stories