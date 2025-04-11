AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
India’s industrial output rises 2.9% y/y in February

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 04:48pm

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output grew 2.9% year-on-year in February, government data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a growth of 4%. Industrial output grew at a revised 5.2% in January, compared to the initially-released 5% growth.

Manufacturing output advanced 2.9% in February, electricity generation grew 3.6% and mining activity rose 1.6%, data showed.

These sectors had grown by a revised 5.8%, 2.4% and 4.4%, respectively, in the previous month.

In the April-February period, industrial output increased by 4.1%.

India indian economy Indian GDP India's industrial output

