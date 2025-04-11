AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Wells Fargo profit rises on wealth management strength

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 04:31pm

Wells Fargo’s profit rose 6% in the first quarter, driven by robust performance in its wealth management business.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based bank rose 1% in premarket trading after the bank also reiterated its annual interest income forecast. The stock has fallen 10% so far this year as of last close.

Investment advisory fees and brokerage commissions rose 7% to $3.17 billion in the quarter, driven by higher asset-based fees.

Banks entered 2025 with a bullish outlook, backed by a resilient economy, resurgent dealmaking and business-friendly pronouncements from the new administration.

The optimism unraveled over the last week as President Donald Trump’s fluctuating announcements on tariffs stoked concerns about inflation that could tip the U.S. into recession.

“We support the administration’s willingness to look at barriers to fair trade for the United States, though there are certainly risks associated with such significant actions,” said CEO Charlie Scharf in a statement.

“We expect continued volatility and uncertainty and are prepared for a slower economic environment in 2025, but the actual outcome will be dependent on the results and timing of the policy changes.”

Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest income - or the difference between what it earns on loans and pays out on deposits - fell 6% to $11.50 billion from a year earlier.

Wells Fargo still expects its annual interest income to rise 1% to 3% in 2025.

Executives have previously said interest income will be relatively stable in the first half of 2025, with more growth in the second half.

The fourth-largest U.S. lender’s net income rose to $4.89 billion, or $1.39 per share, it said on Friday. That compares with $4.62 billion, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Regulatory progress

Wells Fargo is still operating under a $1.95 trillion asset cap that prevents the bank from growing until regulators deem it has fixed problems from a 2016 fake accounts scandal.

The asset cap has curtailed Wells Fargo’s ability to take in more deposits or expand businesses like investment banking and trading.

The bank has undergone a multi-year effort under Scharf’s leadership to fix failings in its governance and risk management.

Progress on the regulatory front has accelerated since the beginning of 2025, with five consent orders closed so far this year, compared with one in 2024.

The bank has closed 11 consent orders since Scharf took the helm in 2019 and still has three open that it is working to address.

Wells Fargo

Comments

200 characters

Wells Fargo profit rises on wealth management strength

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Read more stories