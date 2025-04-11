AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
CPHL 103.71 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (6.41%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.52%)
MLCF 61.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PAEL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
POWER 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.22%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.19%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.68%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,425 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,569 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 115,765 Decreased By -424.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 35,535 Decreased By -215.3 (-0.6%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rahul tames tricky surface to help Delhi post fourth straight win

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 12:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Keeping wicket can be backbreaking work but KL Rahul says it gave him the ideal vantage point to assess a tricky surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and produce a match-winning knock in Delhi’s win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Capitals’ stumper-batsman kept wicket for 20 overs before smashing an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls to maintain their unbeaten start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Rahul was scoring at a run-a-ball rate until reaching 29, at which point he accelerated to bring up his second successive fifty of the tournament as Delhi coasted to a six-wicket victory, chasing down 164 with 13 balls to spare.

“It was a slightly tricky wicket but what helped me was being behind the stumps for 20 overs, watching how the wicket played,” player of the match Rahul said.

“While wicketkeeping I figured that the ball sat in the wicket a little bit, but it was consistent throughout.”

Bengaluru-born Rahul said he had a fair idea about which areas to target when he walked out as number four after Delhi lost both their openers inside 13 deliveries of their innings.

“I knew what my shots are. I just wanted to get off to a good start, be aggressive initially and assess it from there.

“If I was trying to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target.

“Wicketkeeping gave me a feeler for how the other batters played, where were they dismissed and where did they hit those sixes.

Skipper Patidar lauds brave Krunal for late burst in Bengaluru win

“Those cues from behind the stumps really helped me.”

Tristan Stubbs, who made 38 not out, said it was no surprise to see Rahul excelling at the venue.

“I had the best seat,” the South African said.

“He has grown up here, so he knows how to play and stayed positive throughout the innings.

“He kept enforcing and reminding me to look straight and that gave me confidence.”

KL Rahul Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bengaluru M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Rahul tames tricky surface to help Delhi post fourth straight win

PSX sheds nearly 450 points amid global market slump

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Oil prices set to drop for a second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

Read more stories