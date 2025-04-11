AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
CPHL 103.71 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (6.41%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.52%)
MLCF 61.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PAEL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
POWER 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.22%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.19%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.68%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,425 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,569 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 115,765 Decreased By -424.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 35,535 Decreased By -215.3 (-0.6%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippines central bank chief signals cautious path on rate cuts

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 11:34am

MANILA: The Philippine central bank is taking a cautious approach to policy easing this year to avoid overheating the economy and reigniting inflation, which has been on a downward trend, Governor Eli Remolona told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas resumed its easing cycle on Thursday, cutting its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% and signaling further reductions to come — in “baby steps” — as it seeks to support the economy amid global uncertainties.

“We don’t want to overdo it,” Remolona said.

“If we overdo it, then we start to exceed capacity, then inflation comes back. So we want to get to the neutral rate smoothly.”

The BSP uses several estimates for the neutral rate — the theoretical level at which monetary policy neither stimulates nor restricts growth — but typically relies on a midpoint, which Remolona said was at around 2%.

Philippine central bank says 2024 C/A deficit wider than expected

He also ruled out inter-meeting rate cuts, noting policy decisions are typically made at scheduled meetings, which occur every other month.

Four meetings remain this year, with the next set for June 19.

Remolona also said the Philippines has not been intervening in the foreign exchange market more than usual this week and was looking at diversifying foreign reserves, not reducing them.

“We have the right mix of assets in reserves,” Remolona said.

Philippines central bank

Comments

200 characters

Philippines central bank chief signals cautious path on rate cuts

PSX sheds nearly 450 points amid global market slump

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Oil prices set to drop for a second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

Read more stories