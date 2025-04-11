AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
CPHL 103.71 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (6.41%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.52%)
MLCF 61.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PAEL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
POWER 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.22%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.19%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.68%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,425 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,569 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 115,765 Decreased By -424.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 35,535 Decreased By -215.3 (-0.6%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares set for third weekly decline on tariff woes

  • The benchmark KOSPI fell 37.64 points, or 1.54%, to 2,407.42
Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 11:05am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares log biggest jump since March 2020 on Trump tariff pause

  • South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set to decline for a third straight week as a worsening global trade conflict continued between the world’s two biggest economies. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • The benchmark KOSPI fell 37.64 points, or 1.54%, to 2,407.42 as of 02:20 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.48% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.33%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 5.29%.

  • Hyundai Motor shed 4.87% and sister automaker Kia lost 4.99%. Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao fell 1.31% and 3.88%, respectively.

  • US President Donald Trump’s trade war rattled global markets anew on Thursday as stocks and oil prices sank due to fears that China may once again respond with higher tariffs to match the US’s latest levies.

  • Of the total 931 traded issues, 271 advanced and 606 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 359.1 billion won on the main board on Friday.

  • The won was quoted at 1,451.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29% higher than Thursday’s close at 1,455.5.

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,451.4 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,448.7.

  • The KOSPI has risen 0.33% year-to-date, but has lost 7.4% in the last 30 sessions.

  • The won has gained 1.4% against the dollar so far this year.

  • In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 107.42.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield shed 1.9 basis points to 2.415%, while the benchmark 10-year yield added 1.8 basis points to 2.729%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares set for third weekly decline on tariff woes

PSX sheds nearly 450 points amid global market slump

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Oil prices set to drop for a second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

Read more stories