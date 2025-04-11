AIRLINK 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 98.30 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.86%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
MLCF 62.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
OGDC 213.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.54%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.85%)
PIAHCLA 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.62%)
PRL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
SEARL 96.95 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.72%)
SSGC 40.24 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.84%)
SYM 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
TRG 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,394 Decreased By -97.3 (-0.78%)
BR30 37,340 Decreased By -353.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 115,640 Decreased By -549.4 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,572 Decreased By -177.9 (-0.5%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump signs bill to nullify expanded IRS crypto broker rule

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 07:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law a bill to overturn a revised rule from the Internal Revenue Service that expanded the definition of a broker to include decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, according to a statement from the White House.

In the last weeks of the Biden administration in December, the IRS updated its crypto tax reporting rule that it had finalized earlier in 2024 to clarify that its new guidelines would also apply to decentralized finance - or DeFi - exchanges.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate in March voted to nullify the revision through the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to reverse new federal rules with a simple majority.

The cryptocurrency industry had slammed the revised rule, claiming that it was unworkable for DeFi platforms, and called on Republicans to rescind it.

Trump to sign executive orders to boost coal industry, sources say

Centralized exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken act as the intermediary between buyers and sellers, while DeFi exchanges aim to cut out the middleman and allow users to transact directly on a blockchain network, which powers cryptocurrencies.

Crypto industry participants argued that because DeFi exchanges don’t act as intermediaries, they don’t have visibility into who their users are, making it impossible to comply with the IRS rules.

The new IRS framework finalized last year aimed to crack down on crypto users who may be failing to pay their taxes, and stemmed from the $1 trillion bipartisan 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

It required digital asset brokers to send the forms to both the IRS and digital asset holders to assist with their tax preparation.

Trump on the campaign trail pledged to be a “crypto president” and courted cash from the industry by promising to promote the adoption of digital assets.

In his first week in office, Trump ordered the creation of a cryptocurrency working group tasked with proposing new digital asset regulations, and in March signed an executive order to create a federal stockpile of bitcoin.

US President Donald Trump House of Representatives Crypto tax IRS crypto broker rule Trump signs bill

Comments

200 characters

Trump signs bill to nullify expanded IRS crypto broker rule

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories