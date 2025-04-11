AIRLINK 172.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
MLCF 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
OGDC 213.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.68%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.79%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.96%)
SYM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,394 Decreased By -97.3 (-0.78%)
BR30 37,340 Decreased By -353.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 115,619 Decreased By -570.2 (-0.49%)
KSE30 35,573 Decreased By -177.4 (-0.5%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-11

Govt to seek fresh bids for PIA, says adviser

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The government will seek fresh expressions of interest for the sale of Pakistan International Airlines later this month, a government adviser said on Thursday, two days after PIA reported its first annual profit in over two decades.

Pakistan has been looking to offload a 51-100% stake in debt-ridden PIA, part of an effort to raise funds and reform cash-bleeding state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

However, Islamabad’s attempt to privatise PIA last year fell flat when it received only a single offer, well below the asking price of more than $300 million.

Pakistan has offloaded almost all of the national carrier’s legacy debt and shifted it to government books after bidders raised issues that had led to the failed attempt, according to the privatisation ministry.

“In our last attempt to privatise PIA, pre-qualified bidders had some issues with taxation and the balance sheet. Those are taken care of now,” Muhammad Ali, government adviser on privatisation, told Reuters. “We plan to publish the new Expression of Interest (EoI) by the last week of April 2025,” he said.

The government plans to complete the airline’s privatisation before the end of this year.

“We are also revising the pre-qualification criteria,” he said, adding that the reference price could also be revised keeping in view the latest accounts and changes in the balance sheet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last year announced plans to sell all SOEs.

The adviser said that the process to privatise power distribution companies had also started, terming it a “high priority transaction”.

He said some companies previously due to be sold in the second phase were being pushed into the first phase.

The adviser said the government had appointed Jones Lang LaSalle to advise on exploring different sales options for the PIA-owned Roosevelt hotel building in Manhattan, New York. They include selling the building as it is or opting for a joint venture with a top tier developer, which has the potential to generate proceeds five times higher, Ali said.

PIA IMF Federal Government SOEs Pakistan International Airlines IMF and Pakistan PIA privatisation PIA bidding

Comments

200 characters

Govt to seek fresh bids for PIA, says adviser

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories