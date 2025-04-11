Sindh CM vows to strengthen CTD, security of Chinese

KARACHI: The apex committee meeting held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided that Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan police will jointly plan and launch operations against the notorious Katcha area bandits.

According to details, the committee was briefed that the same criminal gangs are active in both Sindh and Punjab and often cross borders to commit crimes. Therefore, all three provincial police departments are in active coordination to execute a synchronised and targeted joint operation.

The apex committee was also informed that the Sindh Police has established a special unit dedicated to ensuring the security of Chinese nationals, particularly those involved in CPEC and other development projects.

During the briefing, it was disclosed that in 2025 alone, 23 cases under anti-terrorism laws were registered. Out of these, 7 have been challaned, 4 resulted in convictions, and the remaining are under trial. Comparatively, in 2024, 231 operations were conducted under anti-terrorism measures, with two convictions, while the rest remain pending.

Furthermore, the year 2025 witnessed 318 intelligence-based operations, leading to the registration of 153 cases, the arrest of 84 criminals, and 12 terrorists being neutralised.

Addressing the committee, CM Murad Ali Shah highlighted that Sindh Police and Rangers are conducting joint operations in the Katcha areas. He announced that Rs214 million have been allocated for establishing a joint checkpost in Hub, aimed at preventing smuggling and other cross-border crimes between Sindh and Balochistan.

He further stated that prosecution in anti-terrorism cases has been strengthened, and the Sindh government has allocated Rs3.6 billion to enhance the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). These funds will be used to procure modern equipment, forensic tools, and specialised software.

CM Shah added that Fusion Centres have also been established at the DG Narcotics Office, designed to improve inter-agency coordination for more effective tracking and suppression of narcotics crimes.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Owais Dastgir, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Director General Rangers Major General Muhammad Shamrez, Secretary Home Iqbal Memon, Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and officers of other relevant agencies participated.

