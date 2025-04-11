AIRLINK 172.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.55%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-11

SBP BSC & Bank of Punjab join hands for Agri Kissan Mela

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (BSC) Lahore in collaboration with Bank of Punjab (BOP) successfully organized the ‘Agri Kissan Mela’ held at Kasur, under the theme of advancing innovation & sustainability in Pakistan’s Agriculture sector. i.e.

This grand event brought together over 400 farmers, along with industry experts, representatives from the banking sector, academicians, and government officials, to promote sustainable agriculture and empower the agricultural community.

A wide range of activities enriched the event, including banking and agri-corporate stalls, live demonstrations and displays of agricultural machinery and equipment, panel discussions and speeches by industry professionals, besides cultural performances.

Key stakeholders and exhibitors included Millat Tractors, Al-Ghazi Tractors, Universal Tractors, Ravi Agro, Growtech, Kubota, and Kissan Baithak, among others, who showcased modern agricultural solutions and engaged directly with the farming community.

The Chief Guest of the event, Additional Director Financial Inclusion Support Department (FISD), SBP BSC, Dr Muhammad Saleem appreciated the initiative and emphasized the pivotal role of financial inclusion in uplifting the agricultural sector.

He highlighted that the State Bank of Pakistan BSC, through its developmental role, has been actively working to bridge the gap between financial institutions and the farming community. “Our aim is to ensure that farmers, especially smallholders, have access to formal financial services, enabling them to adopt modern agricultural practices, cognizant of challenges due to climate change and improve productivity,” he said. Dr Saleem commended the collaborative spirit of the event and encouraged stakeholders to continue working together to create a more resilient and inclusive agri-economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Group Chief – Consumer Banking BOP, Asif Riaz said, “We are excited to make this contribution towards the agri sector by organizing this event which will pave way for further financial inclusion as well as adoption of modern & sustainable agri techniques leading to overall farming growth in the area. Such initiatives have the scope to be spread across other districts to ensure maximum outreach.

He further added that BOP is actively contributing towards augmenting financial inclusion of agriculture community particularly those of small farmers, through conventional as well as Digital Agri Financing Solutions.

Two of the best examples are that of CM Punjab Kissan Card whereby BOP has approved a total of Rs 55 billion to 542,000 small farmers within a span of 3 months, whereas, digital agri lending where seamless end-to-end 690 loans amounting to Rs 650.00 million are disbursed to small farmers through collaborations with Karnadaaz Pakistan, Agritechs & Fintechs. By taking a lead role, BOP reaffirms its commitment to be one of the most active commercial banks in delivering on such initiatives.“

Chief Manager SBP BSC Lahore and the guest of honour, Tariq Riaz, in his address, stressed the importance of regional outreach and direct farmer engagement.

He noted that events like the Agri Kissan Mela serve as effective platform to raise awareness, connect farmers with financial institutions, and showcase innovative solutions tailored to their needs. “Our focus is to build trust, provide financial literacy, and facilitate access to credit and services at the grassroots level,” Riaz added. He also appreciated the partnership with The Bank of Punjab and other stakeholders in making this event a success.

The event ended at a positive note and marked a significant step towards modernizing agriculture through collaboration, innovation, and community engagement.

The SBP BSC Lahore and Bank of Punjab remain committed to serving as a catalyst for growth in the agri sector by supporting farmers with financial tools and knowledge they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape.

